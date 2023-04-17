Morgan Stanley Cuts Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $4.40

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIRI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,235,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,691,166. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 619,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 175,479 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

