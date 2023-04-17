Morgan Stanley Trims Bunge (NYSE:BG) Target Price to $105.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

BG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,647. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

