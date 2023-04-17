Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Acquires 18,238 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) by 981.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAPL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

CAPL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,658. The company has a market cap of $853.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.70. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

