Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.81. The company had a trading volume of 228,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,405. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.55.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

