Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,709,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 148,148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,409,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,708.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 75,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,831,000.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

