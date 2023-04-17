Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Libra Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.19. 77,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,478. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

