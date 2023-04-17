Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,728 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.74. 635,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,507. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

