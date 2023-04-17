Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Lowered to Buy at Investec

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Mr Price Group Stock Up 0.4 %

MRPLY opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. Mr Price Group has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $15.13.

About Mr Price Group

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

