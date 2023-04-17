MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.35. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.