MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $574.00 at Raymond James

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $549.00 to $574.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.11.

Shares of MSCI traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $537.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,435. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.80.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

