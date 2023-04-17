MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Cut to C$69.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $44.43 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canadian Operations and USA and International Operations segments. Its brands include Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie and nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

