My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $456,878.15 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004146 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000971 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023305 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,123 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.