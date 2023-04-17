Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 357,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,493,000. iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ECNS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.56. 1,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,766. iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

