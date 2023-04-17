Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.72 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Nano has a market cap of $125.57 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,994.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00329773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00073374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00541080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00444207 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.