National Bank Financial Trims Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Target Price to C$2.25

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.77.

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

