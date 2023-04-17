National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NATI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 981,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,623. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. National Instruments had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,238. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

