Nervos Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.74 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $186.24 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,503.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00334790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00073647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.04 or 0.00542448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00446998 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,952,420,969 coins and its circulating supply is 40,403,152,785 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.