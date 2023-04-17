Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.12. The company had a trading volume of 494,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,365. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,023 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,992,000 after buying an additional 96,489 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,245,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,908,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,736,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,685,000 after buying an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

