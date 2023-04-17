New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 62.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

