NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $253.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.38.

Several brokerages have commented on NICE. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 62.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock opened at $227.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.13 and a 200-day moving average of $202.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. NICE has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

