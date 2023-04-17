NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 322,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,101,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Specifically, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,776.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $78,243.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,778.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NG. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 367,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

