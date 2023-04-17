Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.7 %

NVO stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.51. 386,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,752. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

