Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 359.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,500 shares during the quarter. NU comprises about 1.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. 6,387,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,725,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

