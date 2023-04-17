NU Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 30,566 put options on the company. This is an increase of 81% compared to the average volume of 16,894 put options.

NU stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. 13,977,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,840,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Analysts predict that NU will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $12,675,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

