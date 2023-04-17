Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading 8.9% Higher

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 575,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,430,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
NUTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nutex Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $514.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.
Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.
