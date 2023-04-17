Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading 8.9% Higher

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 575,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,430,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nutex Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Nutex Health Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $514.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutex Health by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at $3,237,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the third quarter valued at $1,228,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Nutex Health by 99.1% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 816,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 406,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,490,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

