Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) is Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,984 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 10.5% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 216,622 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

