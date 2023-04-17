Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 122,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $646,000.

BATS NUSC traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $35.12. 89,628 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

