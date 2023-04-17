Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.68. 52,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,808. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

