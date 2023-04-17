Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JRI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.68. 52,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,808. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.27.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.