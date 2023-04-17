Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Nuvei from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEI traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $42.44. 842,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,303. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $69.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

