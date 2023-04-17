NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1,004.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.24.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,182,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,319,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average of $186.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $659.96 billion, a PE ratio of 153.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

