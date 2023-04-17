NXM Price Tops $57.03 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00031177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,417.55 or 1.00035107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002239 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

