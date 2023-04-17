Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $336.70. The company had a trading volume of 164,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.37.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

