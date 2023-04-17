Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Republic International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,927,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.