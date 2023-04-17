Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up to $57.54

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.54, but opened at $61.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 482,668 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 61,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

