Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCRGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 265,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ ONCR remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. 44,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,730. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Oncorus will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 1,144.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 161,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

