Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 265,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oncorus Price Performance

NASDAQ ONCR remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. 44,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,730. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Oncorus will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncorus

Oncorus Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 1,144.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 161,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.