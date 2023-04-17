Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.59% from the company’s current price.
Onfolio Stock Performance
Shares of Onfolio stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. Onfolio has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.66.
Institutional Trading of Onfolio
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onfolio stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Onfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Onfolio
Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
