Oppenheimer Increases KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $81.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.14% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05.

Insider Activity

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

