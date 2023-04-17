OriginTrail Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.51 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $158.17 million and $2.51 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

