OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.03 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $155.86 million and $2.03 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

