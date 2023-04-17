OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Truist Financial

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $48.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,615.21 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $197,892.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $197,892.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $111,711.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,231 shares of company stock worth $1,030,978. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

