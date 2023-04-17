OSB Group (LON:OSB) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.29) to GBX 800 ($9.91) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.15% from the stock’s previous close.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($9.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.39) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.29) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 777 ($9.62).

OSB Group stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 484.40 ($6.00). 972,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,988. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 516.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 483.56. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.54). The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 538.00 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.09), for a total transaction of £270,531.12 ($335,023.06). Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

