Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.05.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR traded down C$0.51 on Monday, hitting C$21.55. 185,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,151. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.29. The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Insiders have sold 42,770 shares of company stock worth $797,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.