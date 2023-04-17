OZ Minerals Limited (OZL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.75 on May 1st

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from OZ Minerals’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

OZ Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at OZ Minerals

In other news, insider Andrew Cole 146,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

OZ Minerals Company Profile

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

Featured Articles

