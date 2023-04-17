PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.
PAR Technology Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE PAR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 57,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $913.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $47.03.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
