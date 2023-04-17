PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE PAR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 57,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $913.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 230,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 171,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

