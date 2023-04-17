Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,781 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,643,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. 2,258,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,061,431. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

