Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Cut to $366.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $366.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $324.53. The stock had a trading volume of 469,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,857. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,286,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,442,000 after buying an additional 700,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 640,598 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after buying an additional 600,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,587,000 after buying an additional 486,163 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

