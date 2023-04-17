Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $366.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $366.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock traded up $4.22 on Thursday, hitting $323.33. 446,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.50. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

