Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.33.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Parkland Stock Performance
PKI stock opened at C$31.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$24.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.50.
Parkland Increases Dividend
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
