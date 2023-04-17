PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.
PASSUR Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of PSSR remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. PASSUR Aerospace has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
About PASSUR Aerospace
