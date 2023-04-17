Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $25.23

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.23, but opened at $27.70. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 3,555,966 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $7,307,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,109,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $7,307,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,109,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock valued at $51,415,878. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $41,682,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,462,138 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,017 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $31,899,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

